MANILA - The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) urged the gunman tagged in the death of Oriental Mindoro radio blocktimer Cresenciano Aldevino "Cris" Bundoquin to surrender to authorities.

Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez of PTFoMS also thanked fellow members of the media for providing information about Isabelo Lopez Bautista, the identified gunman behind the death of Bundoquin.

"The PTFoMS would like to commend our fellow members of the press, especially in Mindoro, and other concerned individuals who responded to our call for help and cooperation in solving this case by doing their own separate interviews and research and providing us of what they have uncovered," he said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Gutierrez, the local police in Oriental Mindoro informed him that murder and attempted murder cases have already been filed against Bautista.

Bundoquin's wife and son were private complainants.

Gutierrez also said they received copies of photos of Bautista and his partner-in-crime, Narciso Ignacio Guntan.

“In this regard, we are also warning all those harboring Bautista that they too, shall suffer the full force of the law,” he said.

“But of course, the best course for Bautista is to surrender, face the consequences of his action and reveal everything he knows. All his rights as an accused shall be accorded to him under the law,” Gutierrez added.

According to Gutierrez, Bundoquin's death was connected to illegal gambling and politics in Oriental Mindoro.

Bautista and Guntan were allegedly workers in the peryahan scene on the province.

“The emerging motive is the proliferation of illegal gambling in the province using ‘perya’ as a cover and politics as both were severely criticized by Bundoquin in his radio program,” Gutierrez explained.

Aside from Bautista, police have also identified at least 3 others involved in the attack on Bundoquin, including a provincial official belonging to a prominent political clan.

Bundoquin was killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro province on May 31.

RELATED VIDEO