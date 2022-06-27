Several government agencies have suspended work in their Manila offices on June 29 and 30 in light of the road closures and traffic rerouting for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the National Museum.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo issued a memorandum declaring suspension of work in the Supreme Court on June 29 and 30, considering that all roads leading to their office are affected by the traffic rerouting and road closures.

Work in metropolitan and regional trial courts in Manila is also suspended from June 29 to 30.

The Commission on Elections also announced that all employees of the Comelec Main Office, Offices of the Regional Election Director for the National Capital Region, Region 4A and 4B, and Office of the Election Officer, City of Manila, will be working from home from June 28 and 29. Work in said offices will be suspended on June 30.

The Manila Station of the Court of Appeals also suspended work from June 29 to 30.

Meanwhile, the main office of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) will be operating on a skeletal workforce for 3 days beginning Monday, June 27.

In a statement, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said since their main office is located less than 3 kilometers away from the National Museum, he is expecting road closures to affect transportation in the area.

"This shall ensure safe and convenient transportation of BI personnel without disrupting regular operations," Morente added.

