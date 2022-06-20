MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday that preparations for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on June 30 are underway.

These include the deployment of thousands of cops, putting steel barriers in place, the enforcement of a no-fly zone for the 1 kilometer radius of the event, and the possible use of signal jammers.

"Lahat ng activity areas sa National Museum may naka-deploy na. Yung mga areas at major roads, inaayos na ng DPWH," PNP Spokesperson Col Jean Fajardo said.

(Cops are already deployed to all activity areas near the National Museum. Areas and major roads are already being repaired by the DPWH.)

The National Capital Region Police Office is coordinating with groups planning to stage protests during the inauguration.

"Allow naman natin sila, basta mag-coordinate sila sa police stations. Para smooth ang conduct ng rallies, pwede pa natin silang bigyan ng security," Fajardo said.

(We are allowing them, as long as they coordinate with their local police stations. To ensure the smooth conduct of rallies, we can give them security.)

The PNP is also coordinating the security of areas where the inauguration will be livestreamed, like the Philppine Arena and Mall of Asia.

Backpacks, sharp objects, and jackets will be forbidden around VIP areas as well, Fajardo said.

