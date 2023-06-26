Private military company (PMC) Wagner Group servicemen prepare to leave downtown Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia on June 24, 2023. Security and armoured vehicles were deployed after the Chief of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group said in a video that his troops had occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District, demanding a meeting with Russia's defense chiefs. Arkady Budnitsky, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The situation in Russia is "back to normal" following a rebellion by the Wagner mercenaries, a Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) official said on Monday.

An armed rebellion by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who had vowed on Friday to topple the Russian military leadership, sparked Russia's largest political crisis in decades.

Moscow hosts around 9,000 Filipinos, while there are some 11 Philippine nationals in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, which Wagner's small army had taken over, noted DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega.

Authorities had advised Filipinos in Russia to take precautions and stay indoors, he said.

"Ngayon, back to normal… There was never a time na magulo raw yung Moscow. In fact, yung mga Filipino doon, lahat ng andoon, ordinary, kumukuha pa raw ng photo ng mga tanke. Hindi nagkaroon ng putukan," De Vega told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(It's back to normal now. There was never any chaos in Moscow. In fact, the Filipinos there and everyone else were taking photos of the tanks. There was never any crossfire.)

Over the weekend, Prigozhin ordered his forces to march on Moscow, before suddenly telling his mercenaries to turn around after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered an end to the crisis.

On Sunday, an official in the southern region of Voronezh, Maksim Yantsov, said 19 houses had been damaged in the village of Yelizavetovka as a result of a firefight involving Wagner forces.

In Rostov-on-Don, some 10,000 square meters of roads have been damaged by tank tracks, mayor Alexei Logvinenko said in a statement on social media.

Russian authorities did not report any human losses, even though Wagner claimed to have shot down several aircraft.

The mutiny was the culmination of Prigozhin's long-standing feud with the Russian military's top brass over the conduct of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse