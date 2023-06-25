Filipinos in Russia told to take precautions amid Wagner crisis

Private military company (PMC) Wagner Group servicemen prepare to leave downtown Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia on June 24, 2023. Security and armoured vehicles were deployed after the Chief of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group said in a video that his troops had occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District, demanding a meeting with Russia's defense chiefs. The President of Belarus held talks with the head of the Wagner group, as a result of which he accepted a proposal to stop the movement of the group's fighters across Russia, the press service of the President of Belarus reported. The Chief of Wagner Group has said that columns of his group will return to field camps. Arkady Budnitsky, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Philippine Embassy in Russia on Saturday advised Filipinos in the said country to stay vigilant and take precautions amid an armed rebellion launched by Yevgeny Prigozhin's private army Wagner Group.

In an advisory, the Philippine Embassy told Filipinos to monitor its advisories and follow Russian policies.

Filipinos were advised to avoid going to crowded places and joining demonstrations, as well as refraining from posting political comments and unverified information on social media.

The embassy discouraged traveling to other regions if not necessary.

“Patuloy po tayong maging mapagmatiyag sa ating personal na sitwasyon. Patuloy nating subaybayan ang mga advisory na aming ilalabas. Sundin ang mga alituntunin ng Russia,” the embassy said.

(Let us be mindful and cautious about our personal situation. Continue to follow our advisories and obey Russia's laws.)

The embassy added it was still monitoring events in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, the nerve center of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, over reports of military movements.

“May mga kaganapan din po sa Rostov-on-Don, tulad ng pag-galaw ng mg militar doon, na kinukumpirma pa ng Embahada,” it said.

(There are developments in Rostov-on-Don such as military movements. The embassy is stll confirming these.)

In the meantime, Filipinos in Rostov-on-Don, as well as Belgorod and other areas in the boundary of Russia and Ukraine, were advised to report their situation to the embassy.

According to the embassy, there are 10 identified Filipinos in Rostov-on-Don.

“We are communicating with them, and they are safe,” it said.

In case of emergency, Filipinos in Russia may reach the embassy through WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram: +79067382538.

Prigozhin on Saturday said he had crossed into Russia and seized control of a key military headquarters, vowing to topple Moscow's military leadership and saying he and his 25,000 fighters were "ready to die."

He said his forces, who had spearheaded much of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, entered Rostov-on-Don and controlled its military sites.

But tensions between Wagner and the Russian defense establishment took a dramatic turn when Prigozhin relented and announced that he would leave Russia.

Moscow's National Anti-Terrorism Committee had filed a criminal case against Prigozhin, which were later dropped following the mercenary boss' about-face.

Amid the tensions, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin ordered the implementation of anti-terrorism efforts, including the strict traffic control and ban on gathering.

There are at least 10,000 Filipinos in Russia; about 8,000 to 9,000 are in Moscow.

"Essentially, Moscow is stable; people are out in the streets despite the security upgrades. And Filipino communities in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and especially Rostov-on-Don are following Post’s advisories. None so far from the last are thinking of being repatriated,” said Philippine Ambassador to Russia Igor Bailen.