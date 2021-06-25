Bangsamoro gov’t ‘forever grateful’ to PNoy’s admin, says chief

MANILA - The Bangsamoro government is “forever grateful” to the administration of ex-President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III for its peace efforts that resulted in the expansion and empowerment of the autonomous region in Mindanao, its chief said Thursday as it expressed grief over the passing of the former leader.

“The Bangsamoro Government joins the entire country in mourning the death of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino who passed away today, June 24,” Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim said in a statement.

“We are forever grateful for his administration’s efforts in revitalizing the peace talks and their help in laying the groundwork for lasting peace in Mindanao,” he added.

“The former president played a vital role in the Bangsamoro peace process.”

Aquino and Ebrahim’s meeting in Japan on August 4, 2011 led to continuing negotiations between government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, then the largest Muslim rebel group in the country, culminating in the signing of the Framework Agreement on the Bangsamoro in 2012, and the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro in 2014.

The two documents paved the way for the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, a reconstitution of the previous ARMM which was later approved by residents through a plebiscite.

The peace pact, seen as a political solution to the more than four decades of Muslim insurgency in the south, has been regarded as among Aquino's legacy during his presidency from 2010 to 2016.

Claiming historical injustice after Spain colonized the Philippines in 1521 and introduced Christianity, the MILF had initially wanted independence before settling for an empowered autonomy.

The conflict in Mindanao has claimed several thousands of lives, caused the displacement of more than 3.5 million people, and stunted the island’s development.

Ebrahim also hailed Aquino “for his commitment to fight corruption and just like his parents, his unwavering commitment to democracy.”

The son of democracy icons Ninoy and Cory Aquino passed away in his sleep on Thursday morning due to a renal disease secondary to diabetes, his family said.

He is survived by his sisters Ballsy, Pinky, Viel and Kris, and their families.

“Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and to the rest of the country during this difficult loss,” Ebrahim said.

Aquino’s remains have been cremated and burial is scheduled on Saturday at the Manila Memorial Park.

A 10-day period of national mourning, ending on July 3, has been declared by President Rodrigo Duterte.

FROM THE ARCHIVES