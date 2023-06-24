Mary Jane Veloso reunited with her family in Indonesia. Migrante International/Facebook

MANILA — Filipina death-row convict Mary Jane Veloso reunited with her family in Indonesia after 5 years, Migrante International said Wednesday.

"After five long years since the last time they were together, they were able to reunite and spend a significant time with Mary Jane for two days," the group said in a news release.

According to Migrante International, Veloso's parents and 2 sons traveled to Yogyakarta, Indonesia early last week to visit Mary Jane at her detention in Wonosari.

"Napakasaya ng aming pamilya. Pagkatapos ng matagal na panahon, nayakap na namin muli si Mary Jane," Celia Veloso, mother of Mary Jane, was quoted as saying by Migrante International.

"Hindi natulog si Mary Jane dahil nasasabik na makasama kami. Nakita niya ang dalawang anak niya, binata na. Nung nakita nila Mama nila, ayaw nila pakawalan, parating hinahalikan at niyayakap. Miss na miss na nila ang Mama nila."

Also present during the visit were representatives from the Philippine Embassy in Jakarta and the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila who assisted the family's visit to Mary Jane.

In October 2010, an Indonesian court sentenced Mary Jane to death by firing squad and she was supposed to be executed on April 29, 2015.

But a last-minute reprieve spared her life following the surrender of her recruiters, Ma. Cristina Sergio and Julius Lacanilao.

Mary Jane had pleaded her innocence and told the court that the luggage she used was only given to her by her recruiters.

In September 2022, during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s 3-day state visit to Indonesia, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo requested to his counterpart that executive clemency be granted to Mary Jane.