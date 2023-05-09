MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. guaranteed on Tuesday that the Philippines would continue urging the Indonesian government to grant pardon to Filipina death row convict Mary Jane Veloso.

Veloso was convicted of drug trafficking and was sentenced to death in 2015 after authorities found 2.6 kilograms of heroin sewn into the lining of her luggage in 2010.

She had pleaded her innocence and told the court that the luggage she used was only given to her by her recruiters, Maria Cristina Sergio and Julius Lacanilao.

During Marcos Jr.’s three-day state visit to Indonesia in September of last year, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo formally requested to his counterpart that an executive clemency be granted to Veloso.

On Tuesday, shortly after arriving in Indonesia to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit, Marcos was asked about the case of Veloso in a media interview.

"The Indonesians answer us that this is the law," the President said. "Ito ang batas sa Indonesia and kailangan nating ipatupad iyan and they’ve aready give us postponement but that doesn’t mean it's done.”

“I always at least bring it up baka sakaling magbago. Sa ngayon ganyan ang position natin,” he added.

Marcos is in Indonesia until May 11 to attend the gathering of ASEAN leaders.