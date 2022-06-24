Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday welcomed the appointment of former Philippine Airlines President and COO Jaime Bautista as President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s transportation secretary.

PCG spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo said they believe in Bautista's competence and leadership as the next head of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“Kami naman po, kahapon ay nagpadala na ng pagbati, sa pangunguna po ni Admiral Abu. Malugod na pagbati po sa pagka-appoint ni Bautista dito sa posisyon bilang DOTr Secretary,” Balilo said in a televised briefing.

“Kami po ay naniniwala sa kaniyang kakayahan at ang daratnan niya naman po sa Philippine Coast Guard ay ipinapangako namin ang isang professional, committed, competent na mga tauhan na sa kaniyang disposal ay maaari niyang gamitin. At kami po ay magko-cooperate at tutulong sa anumang layunin ng Department of Transportation,” he added.

Incoming Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez announced Bautista’s appointment Thursday.

Bautista, who retired from PAL in June 2019, will succeed outgoing Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

— Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News