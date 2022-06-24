Commissioner Rowena Guanzon talks to the media after a hearing with Ronald Cardema explaining his notice of withdrawal as Duterte Youth Partylist nominee at the Comelec headquarters in Manila on Sept. 25, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — P3PWD Rep. Rowena Guanzon said Friday there was "no ethical issue" in the Commission on Elections' approval of her substitution as first nominee of the party-list.

Guanzon had served as Comelec commissioner from 2015 to 2022.

"There's no ethical issue here. I was not the commissioner who granted the registration of P3PWD... It never reached the en banc because it was granted at the division level," she told ANC's Headstart.

A petition filed by the Duterte Youth party-list argued that her substitution violated the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

It said this was due to the fact that until last February, Guanzon was still a public official and commissioner of the Comelec, "the agency in charge of approving all party lists that will be joining the 2022 Elections, including P3PWD Party list."

The complaint also said Guanzon's substitution failed to meet the deadline.

But the former poll body commissioner said the petition before the Supreme Court was rendered moot following her oathtaking as congresswoman.

The complaint should now be filed in the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal, she said.

"In the track record of Comelec we allowed [substitution]. In the case of MARINO [party-list], in the case of Kalusugan [party-list Rep.] Mike Defensor, in the case even of [SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante] Marcoleta," Guanzon said.

"There’s no legal issue with my substitution," she added.

Guanzon said she would "file at least 10 priority bills" before or on the State of the Nation Address next month.

"That will come out of a consultation," she said.

She said she would join the minority bloc and would also like to be a member of the House of Representatives committee on health and social services.

