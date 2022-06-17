Then Senate candidate Rodante Marcoleta attends the UniTeam miting de avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on May 7, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA –– The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday announced it approved the new lineup of nominees of SAGIP party-list, allowing Rodante Marcoleta to sit again as lawmaker in the incoming 19th Congress.

In a statement, Comelec acting spokesman Rex Laudiangco said the second to fifth nominees of SAGIP withdrew from the lineup. The party-list then submitted a new set of nominees led by Marcoleta.

Comelec approved SAGIP's bid to change its nominees, Laudiangco said.

Caroline Tanchay remained as first nominee.

SAGIP won 2 seats in the May polls, which means both Tanchay and Marcoleta would be able to sit in the House of Representatives.

Marcoleta ran for senator under the UniTeam slate but later withdrew from the race. He was later rumored to be President-elect Bongbong Marcos' choice for justice secretary, before he picked Cavite Rep. Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla.

Marcoleta is also known for being one of the lawmakers who pushed to deny ABS-CBN of a fresh broadcast franchise in 2020.

