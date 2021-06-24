Cardinal Advincula installed as Manila's 33rd archbishop

Cardinal Jose Advincula arrives at the Manila Cathedral for his installation as the 33rd archbishop of the country's premier ecclesiastical see. Photo from Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Cardinal Jose Advincula on Thursday officially took the helm of the Archdiocese of Manila, the premier ecclesiastical see in the Philippines.

In a ceremony held at the historic Manila Cathedral, Advincula was seated at the "cathedra" — the bishop's chair and the symbol of his teaching authority — officially becoming the 33rd archbishop and the 6th Filipino to assume the position.

He was accompanied by the pope's representative in the country, Archbishop Charles John Brown.

Advincula was also welcomed by mayors of five cities under his jurisdiction, including Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos, Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, and Makati Mayor Abigail Binay.

The scaled-down ceremony was held under strict protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Only a select number of guests, including bishops, priests and government officials, were allowed inside the cathedral.

The 69-year-old archbishop from Capiz is now the lead pastor of nearly 3 million Catholics in 86 parishes with over 600 priests and religious men and women.

He succeeded Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who is now based in Rome as the head of the Vatican's Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

