Isko, Leni partner up for vaccination event but remain mum on 2022 plans

Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Tuesday appeared publicly together in a vaccination event in Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex. Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso on Tuesday appeared together in a COVID-19 vaccination event as rumors about their 2022 plans continue to swirl.

Robredo and Moreno's offices partnered in a "vaccine express" event that offered COVID-19 jabs to transportation workers such as tricycle, pedicab, and delivery drivers. It was held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex.

LOOK: OVP and its volunteers and private partners and the city government of Manila roll out a COVID-19 "vaccine express" for tricycle and pedicab drivers as well as delivery riders at the CCP complex parking lot. pic.twitter.com/NwOFj6Sp0Y — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) June 22, 2021

Asked if this partnership will extend in 2022, Moreno and Robredo remained mum and said their focus remains on addressing the COVID-19 crisis.

LOOK: Manila mayor Isko Moreno at the vaccine express site with VP Robredo. pic.twitter.com/5Y0loB7bHC — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) June 22, 2021

"Di natin alam. Maybe I’ll retire, she’ll retire. Everybody can rest, or maybe I don’t know. That is masyadong far-fetched dahil what matter most today is yung pandemic, dahil may health threat sa tao," Moreno said.

(We don't know... That is too far-fetched because the most pressing concern right now is the pandemic.)

"Napakahalaga na yung nilalapitan na LGU (local government unit), hindi yung 2022 yung tinitignan. Kasi yung pandemic naman, wala political color ito, di ba? Yung trabaho namin, hindi kami dapat tumitingin sa, 'Preparation ba to for 2022?' And we are so grateful to the City of Manila, kasi nung prinopose namin sa kanila, um-oo kaagad sila tapos yung suportang binigay sa amin, all out," Robredo said.

(It's important that we partnered with an LGU that doesn't see pandemic response as part of their 2022 agenda. We're grateful to Manila City for this.)

The two officials are considered by the opposition coalition 1Sambayan to be standard bearer in 2022. But Moreno begged off, while Robredo has yet to decide on the matter.