Health Secretary Ted Herbosa gets his bivalent COVID-19 jab. Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Wednesday started administering bivalent COVID-19 shots to priority groups, who President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged to get the vaccine.

Marcos also directed local officials to make sure that the elderly and the vulnerable sector get their free bivalent shots, which target the omicron variant and the original form of the virus.

"Government-assisted vaccines including the bivalent doses are free for every Filipino. Under the leadership of our newly appointed DOH Secretary [Teodoro Herbosa], I expect the DOH to truly fortify their efforts to protect the Filipino public against all health risks," Marcos said in his speech.

"I thus appeal to everyone especially those who have yet to receive their primary series of vaccinations to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This is not for your own good alone but also for the protection of your families and the general public," he added.

Herbosa received a dose of the bivalent vaccine during the program.

The elderly and health workers will be prioritized in the rollout, the Department of Health (DOH) earlier said.

DOH said around 500 health workers would receive the bivalent COVID-19 jabs in the Philippine Heart Center on Wednesday. Only those who have received their second booster are eligible to receive it, the agency added.

The specialty hospital so far received 2,900 doses of the bivalent vaccine.

Other DOH hospitals are also simultaneously distributing bivalent vaccines, said Herbosa.

