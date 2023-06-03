PH gets first COVID bivalent vaccine donated by Lithuania

The Philippine government received a significant boost in the fight against COVID-19 as nearly 400,000 doses of Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines were donated by the Lithuanian government.

The vaccine arrived June 3 at NAIA Terminal 3, marking a significant milestone in the country's vaccination drive as it is the first bivalent vaccine to arrive in the country.

DOH Asec. Leonita Gorgolon said the bivalent vaccine is designed to provide protection against the Omicron variant.

"This will give us the complete immunization especially for our Covid 19. Naramdaman natin talaga itong effect nitong COVID vaccine so kailangan natin silang i-encourage," she said

The priority beneficiaries for this vaccine will be healthcare workers and senior citizens.

Gorgolon said the bivalent vaccine has no unknown side effects.

The Consul of the Republic of Lithuania in the Philippines, Julia Netta Vildzius Peña said the vaccine's arrival highlights the strong diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Lithuania.

"I think the Philippine-Lithuanian relationship is very good and we are so happy to be able to help to be the first bivalent vaccine to come to the Philippines. We are very proud of that," she said.