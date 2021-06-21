Duterte memo on face shields out 'this week,' says Nograles

People wearing face masks and face shields walk along a footbridge in Quezon City on June 17, 2021. Face shields may be removed in outdoor settings according to a Department of Health official, with President Rodrigo Duterte agreeing that face shields should only be worn in hospitals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte's memorandum on the use of face shields is expected "this week," Cabinet Secretary Nograles said Monday.

Until then, government's regulation on the wearing of face shields remains "status quo" or the same, according to Nograles.

"We listed places indoor na aming appeal or recommendation to the President. The President was supposed to issue a memo...A memo is forthcoming para maliwanag na (so it's clear)," he told ANC's Headstart.

(We listed indoor places as recommendation to the President.)

"Yeah para mag-status quo muna tayo (so we can be under status quo) until the memo comes out," he said when asked if face shield are required everywhere.

Duterte had agreed that face shields should only be worn in hospitals, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said last week after meeting with the chief executive.

The Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 earlier recommended to the President that face shields be made mandatory in the following areas, according to his spokesman:

enclosed/indoor spaces of hospitals, schools, workplaces, commercial establishments (such as but not limited to food establishments, malls and public markets)

public transport and terminals

places of worship

Dr. Edsel Salvaña, an infectious diseases expert who also advises government, had urged the public to continue wearing face shields to dodge more infectious COVID-19 variants.

The Philippines previously detected cases of the Alpha variant first detected in the UK, the Beta variant first monitored in South Africa, the Delta variant first monitored in India, as well as the homegrown P.3 variant.