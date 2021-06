Expert urges public: Wear face shields even if not mandatory

Watch more in iWantTFC

An expert infectious diseases urged the public on Friday to continue wearing face shields, even in areas where the plastic coverings are no longer required, to dodge more infectious COVID-19 variants.

The Delta COVID-19 variant that originated in India, 13 cases of which were tallied in the Philippines, is 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom, said Dr. Edsel Salvaña, a member of the group that advises the health department.

The Alpha variant is already 60 percent more infectious than the original COVID-19 variant, he noted.

Face shields could serve as an "extra layer of protection" against these variants, he said in a televised public briefing.

"Para sa akin kahit pa sabihin nila na hindi na required ang face shield, lalo na with the threat of this variant, gagamit pa rin po talaga ako ng face shield," said Salvaña.

(For me, even if they say that face shields are no longer required, I will continue to use them, especially with the threat of this variant.)

With some 1.3 million coronavirus infections and around 23,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 tally in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

The Philippines previously detected cases of the Alpha variant and

the Beta variant first monitored in South Africa, as well as a homegrown P.3 variant.