Residents watch the Mayon Volcano's unrest in Daraga, Albay on June 15, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Office of Civil Defense in Bicol Region on Monday assured the public that Albay is still safe for tourists.

This, after the region's tourism department drew flak for posting a list of safe viewing sites for those who want to see the lava flow from the rumbling of Mayon volcano.

Some social media users criticized the agency for promoting the so-called "disaster tourism" while thousands are being affected by the volcano's eruption.

"Through dialogues with the different agencies including Department of Tourism, the current status of Mayon does not need for any ban on tourism or suspension of tourism activities outside the 6-kilometer permanent danger zone," Gremil Naz of OCD Bicol Region told ANC's "Headstart".

"Tourists are encouraged to view what is happening in Legazpi or other parts of Albay, but we recommend to utilize the viewing decks because we have viewing points situated on the different municipalities and cities in Albay.

"We have safe vantage points and the Department of Tourism Regional Office 5 encourages that Albay is still safe," he added.

The OCD earlier proposed to turn the Mayon volcano 's 6-kilometer permanent danger zone into a national park.

It argued that the move would keep residents away from the area and in turn, reduce the need for evacuation when Mayon rumbles.

So far, more than 20,000 people were moved to evacuation centers due to the unrest.

State volcanologists have said the rumbling could last for months.

Earthquakes and volcanic activity are common in the Philippines due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide.

Five years ago, Mayon displaced tens of thousands of people after spewing millions of tonnes of ash, rocks and lava.

Mayon lies in a region also hit by many of the roughly 20 typhoons or tropical storms to strike the Philippines each year. The frequent weather disasters often kill people, ravage farms, and help to keep millions poor.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse