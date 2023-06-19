Quiet eruption may turn violent 'anytime': Phivolcs

MANILA — Some 20,000 people moved to evacuation centers while at least 628 sought medical evacuation due to the unrest of Mayon volcano in Albay, authorities said on Monday.

Residents displaced by Albay were staying in 28 evacuation centers, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

Medical consultations conducted for 628 evacuees were mostly due to cough, colds, fever, and headache, the NDRRMC said.



Mayon did not record any volcanic earthquake in the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

However, Mayon continued to ooze lava or molten rocks, and spewed ash and debris 5 times in the last 24 hours. It also emitted 889 tonnes of sulfur dioxide and logged 265 rockfall events, Phivolcs said in its 5 a.m. report.

"Iyong state of unrest niya ngayon is largely similar ng 2014 eruption, which was a quiet eruption, effusive eruption. However, there could be changes anytime and again, this may progress into a violent eruption," Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said.

(Its state of unrest is largely similar to its 2014 eruption.)

The 2014 eruption lasted from August to November, he noted.



"It will probably take 3 months bago huminto ang activity ng Mayon," Bacolcol told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(It will probably take 3 months before Mayon's activity stops.)

Earthquakes and volcanic activity are common in the Philippines due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide.

Five years ago, Mayon displaced tens of thousands of people after spewing millions of tonnes of ash, rocks and lava.

Mayon lies in a region also hit by many of the roughly 20 typhoons or tropical storms to strike the Philippines each year. The frequent weather disasters often kill people, ravage farms, and help to keep millions poor.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse