Residents exercise as Mayon volcano spews white smoke in Legaspi City, Albay on June 7, 2023. Charism Sayat, AFP

MANILA — The Mayon volcano could continue rumbling for months and force thousands of people in the central province of Albay to remain in evacuation centers, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Tuesday.

Lava or red-hot rocks continued to ooze slowly from Mayon's rumbling crater, Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said.

Phivolcs recorded one volcanic earthquake in the past 24 hours, down from 21 quakes logged the previous day. Sulfur dioxide emissions meanwhile went slightly up to 723 tons on Monday from Sunday's 642 tons, he said.

"Ang nakikita namin (what we are seeing) right now, it’s following the template of the 2014 eruption, which was a quiet eruption, effusive eruption," Bacolcol said.

"Based on our previous experiences, this activity may persist for a few months. Kapag naman violent yung eruption niya, this will probably just take a few days to weeks. Pero kapag ganitong mabagal, it will probably take several months," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(If it were a violent eruption, this will probably just take a few days to weeks. But if it's just slow like this, it will probably take several months.)

Five years ago, Mayon displaced tens of thousands of people after spewing millions of tonnes of ash, rocks and lava.

The 2018 eruption lasted from January to March, while the 2014 eruption took "almost the same number of months," Bacolcol noted.

On Thursday, a 5-step alert system for the volcano was raised from 2 to 3 after Mayon spewed ash and toxic gases.

Some 13,000 people have been moved to evacuation centers, most from farming villages at or near the foot of the volcano, authorities said Monday.

"Unless i-lower natin iyong alert level natin, we have no choice but yung mga taong nasa permanent danger zone will have to stay muna sa mga evacuation centers. In the first place, dapat walang tao d’yan sa permanent danger zone," Bacolcol said.

(Unless we lower our alert level, we have no choice but to make residents of the permanent danger zone stay in evacuation center. In the first place, no one should be living there.)

SITUATION IN EVACUATION CENTERS

Residents from the danger zone are taking shelter at one community college, 13 schools, and 9 evacuation facilities, Albay Governor Edcel "Grex" Lagman said.

"The problem with some of these structures, hindi naman po talaga ‘to built for evacuation centers," he said in a separate TeleRadyo interview.

"We try to make do with what the law mandates na ang ibang mga DepEd schools, mga eskwelahan po ito, na ginagamit na evacuation center, so dapat i-factor in po natin yung pagsipsip po sa mga septic tanks, mga nag-o-overflow na na human waste," he said.

(Some of these structures were not built as evacuation centers. In some schools, we have to drain the septic tanks, the overflowing human waste.)

This is an "added strain" to the province's "measly" P30 million quick response fund, which studies project might only last for 15 to 20 days, the governor said.

The social welfare department has committed to give good packs to the province, while the Office of Civil Defense will deliver a water filtration system, he said.

Some evacuees have yet to receive drinking water from the authorities, said Larry Llenares, a barangay kagawad from Matnog in Daraga town.

"Kaya ngayon bumibili muna dyan sila ng parefill-an ng tubig. Tapos sa pagkain, kulang kasi ‘yung mga evacuation, pinapakain muna ng kapitan namin sa barangay namin sa Matnog," he told TeleRadyo.

(That's why they're buying water from a refilling station for now. Food is also running low in the evacuation center, our barangay captain in Matnog had to provide food.)



Lagman said he would meet with Albay mayors about the permanent relocation of residents out of the 6-kilometer danger zone around Mayon.

"Kailangan talaga dito mabago na iyong sistema sa Albay. Ayaw naming maging perennial problem ito na kada meron tayong mga ganitong pagbabanta ng pagsabog ng bulkang Mayon o ano mang calamity, evacuate na lang kami nang evacuate," Lagman said.

(We need to change the system in Albay. We don't want this to be a perennial problem, that every time Mayon threatens to erupt or there is a calamity, we just evacuating people.)



The local government also partnered with the labor department and the Technical Education And Skills Development Authority to offer livelihood programs and trainings to the evacuees, he said.

Mayon, about 330 kilometers southeast of Manila, is considered one of the most volatile of the country's 24 active volcanoes.

Earthquakes and volcanic activity are common in the Philippines due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide.

The country's most powerful eruption in recent decades was Mount Pinatubo in 1991 that killed more than 800 people. That disaster produced an ash cloud that travelled thousands of kilometers.

Mayon lies in a region also hit by many of the roughly 20 typhoons or tropical storms to strike the Philippines each year.

The frequent weather disasters often kill people, ravage farms, and help to keep millions poor.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse