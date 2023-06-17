People enjoy the view of Mayon volcano from Lingon Hills in Legazpi City Albay on June 16, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Saturday suggested that permanent danger zones around active Philippine volcanoes be turned into national parks, to protect residents residing in those areas.

OCD Administrator Ariel Nepomuceno said based on his discussion with other officials, this would discourage residents from living inside permanent danger zones, but admitted there may be some issues that could arise from this.

"Puwede bang ideklara na national park na lang iyan, hindi ba? Para bawal na talaga," Nepomuceno said in a media forum in Quezon City.

"Noong ibinigay na po namin iyan sa ilang local government officials din sabi nila may mga tituladong—you’ll beset by mga titulo ng lupa doon sa within 6-kilometer danger zone, so paano nangyari iyon?" he added.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) defines a national park as a land of public domain "primarily designated for the conservation of native plants and animals, their associated habitats and cultural diversity."

Nepomuceno said they want this legislated, adding they would lobby for it. Disaster officials will research and look into the matter, he noted, as there could be enforceable policies or ordinances on this.

He noted it was "tiring" to evacuate people over and over again around volcanoes.

"Made-drain ang resources ng mga barangay, munisipyo, national government. Paulit-ulit na lang. Napag-usapan pa lang," he said.

"Dapat wala nang nakatira doon... In fairness doon sa LGUs, tanggap nila ang probelma na yun," he said.

Albay Governor Edcel "Grex" Lagman earlier said he would meet with Albay mayors about the permanent relocation of residents out of the 6-kilometer danger zone around Mayon.

On Thursday, a 5-step alert system for the volcano was raised from 2 to 3 after Mayon spewed ash and toxic gases.

There are some 4,749 families or 18,184 individuals living within the permanent danger zone, according to the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO).

Meanwhile, hundreds of families were residing in Taal's permanent danger zone, based on earlier data.

Taal and Kanlaon volcanoes continue to be on Alert Level 1, said Phivolcs OIC Dr. Teresito Bacolcol.

Phivolcs recorded 22 volcanic earthquakes in Taal in the past 24 hours, he said.

"If we look at the seismic energy release of Taal, mababa naman," Bacolcol said.

For Kanlaon Volcano, the agency was able to record 1,083 tons per day of sulfur dioxide release as of June 14.

This was "quite significant," the official said.

"On a normal day, Kanlaon [releases] 50 tons per day, and kapag umabot na yan ng 300 that is quite high and more than 1,000 tons per day is quite significant," he said.