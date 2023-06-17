More fish catch in West PH Sea if no Chinese incursions: BFAR

This photo was taken during an aerial patrol by the AFP Western Command in the West Philippine Sea on November 23, 2022. It shows 12 Chinese fishing vessels around the eastern part of Sabina Shoal. Similar ships were also discovered on the western part of the shoal. Chinese vessels were similarly spotted in the same area on December 5. Maj. Cherryl Tindog, AFP Western Command/handout/file

MANILA — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Saturday said Filipino fishermen could have caught more fish in the West Philippine Sea if it no Chinese incursions occurred.

BFAR spokesperson Naz Briguera said West Philippine Sea contributes 6 percent to the country's total fisheries production as of 2022. This is equivalent to 275,872 metric tons with commercial and local fishing production combined.

This came from the regions facing the disputed waters or the Ilocos Region, Mimaropa, and Central Luzon, said the official.

"Posible ba na tumaas ang production ng [West Philippine Sea] kung wala ang mga isyung ito na nangyayari doon? I would say 'yes', kung ano man iyong mga hindering factors na nangyayari ngayon at kapag nawala ito ay mangangahulugan ito na mas malilinang natin ang yaman ng West Philippine Sea," Briguera said in a media forum in Quezon City.

The official, though, noted that the recent typhoons in recent months also contributed to the single-digit figure.

He added that the country has yet to maximize the resources in the disputed waters "in a sustainable manner."

"We are not downplaying na hindi malaki ang significance ng West Philippine Sea sa ating overall fisheries production and in terms of food security," he said.

"That’s why ang BFAR po ay nandoon sa interes na kailangang likas-kaya nating pakinabangan ang ating kayamanan sa West Philippine Sea."

As of Jan. this year, the agency said there were 376,733 fishermen in the West Philippine Sea.

In 2021, under the Duterte administration, Filipino fishermen were blocked by the Chinese Coast Guard near Pag-asa Island. Pag-asa Island is the largest island in the Kalayaan Island Group, serving as the seat of the local government of the Municipality of Kalayaan, Province of Palawan.

Local officials told the fisherfolk to avoid their sandbar fishing areas temporarily, as much as they wanted to assert their rights there.

China and the Philippines are at odds over the South China Sea, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire area despite an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of the sea, and Manila ordered its military last month to boost its presence in the contested waters after a report that China had started reclaiming several unoccupied land features around the Spratly Islands.