Police take custody of the SUV that ran over a security guard in a viral hit-and-run incident in Mandaluyong City on June 15, 2022. Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Jose Antonio Sanvicente, driver of the SUV in a viral hit-and-run in Mandaluyong City, skipped on Friday the first hearing of the preliminary investigation in the incident.

Sanvicente's legal counsel Atty. Danny Macalino said their camp received a copy of the affidavit of security guard Christian Floralde, who was rammed by the SUV while he was directing traffic at a mall last June 5.

The lawyer said Sanvicente was asked to submit a counter affidavit on June 23, when the next hearing is also slated. Macalino said his client has to appear during the next hearing to take his oath as he submits the counter affidavit.

LOOK: Victim Christian Joseph Floralde arrives at the Mandaluyong City Hall of Justice for today’s preliminary investigation on viral hit-and-run case involving an SUV driver and security guard @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/NCLWDH0nFP — Bianca Dava 🐱 (@biancadava) June 17, 2022

The lawyer said he spoke with the camp of Floralde "in a very cordial manner".

But Macalino clarified his client was not after any settlement with the victim.

"We are willing to help but that doesn't mean na aaregluhin iyong kaso (we will seek to settle the case)," he said.

Meanwhile, Federico Biolena, the victim's lawyer, said he was disappointed over Sanvicente's absence.

Atty. Biolena says disappointed after SUV driver Jose Antonio Sanvicente did not attend preliminary investigation at the Mandaluyong City Hall of Justice on Friday.



Only Sanvicente’s lawyer was present.



“Medyo disappointed ako pero may hustisya naman tayo eh.” @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/LkJbeYeLKw — Bianca Dava 🐱 (@biancadava) June 17, 2022

“I hope so na nandito siya para makasumpa siya (I hope he's here to take his oath). He cannot submit his counter affidavit without him being present in the Prosecutor’s Office,” he said.

The first preliminary investigation on the complaints of frustrated murder and abandonment of one’s own victim filed against Sanvicente lasted over an hour.

Floralde was present but declined to give media interviews.

“Sinumpaan ng biktima ang kaniyang mga salaysay at nagbigay kami ng mga ebidensya doon na nagpapatunay kung sino ang may gawa ng nangyari sa kanya,” Biolena said.

(The victim gave his sworn statement, and we submitted evidence to prove who was responsible for the crime.)

Police secure Mandaluyong City's Hall of Justice, where the Prosecutor's Office is located



Today is the first hearing for the preliminary investigation on the Mandaluyong hit-and-run case involving an SUV driver and security guard @DZMMTeleRadyo @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/KY5O0BlSoi — Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) June 17, 2022

He said Sanvicente has yet to make a formal to shoulder the cost of treatment for the guard's injuries.

The lawyer said any possible negotiation would depend on Floralde.

“Hindi ako makakapagsalita tungkol sa mga negotiation, but let justice run its course," he said.

(It depends on the victim. I cannot speak on the negotiations, but let justice run its course.)

"Dapat magkaroon ng hustisya ang biktima,” added the lawyer.

(The victim should get justice.)

Sanvicente surrendered to the police on Wednesday, nearly 2 weeks after the hit-and-run.