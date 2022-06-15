Jose Antonio San Vicente (2nd from left) appears in a press conference after surrendering to police on June 15, 2022. His surrender comes ten days after he was caught on video running over a security guard at a Mandaluyong City mall on June 5. Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

After almost 2 weeks of eluding arrest, Jose Antonio San Vicente, the driver of the SUV that ran over a guard in a viral hit-and-run incident in Mandaluyong City, surrendered to the police on Wednesday.

But what has transpired so far? Here's a timeline of events.

June 5, 2022

An SUV runs over a security guard directing traffic at a Mandaluyong City mall. The incident is caught on camera, triggering online outrage. Witnesses say the guard, Christian Joseph Floralde, was reportedly moved to a wheelchair and brought to a hospital.

June 6, 2022

Senator-elect JV Ejercito offers a P50,000 reward for any information on the driver of the SUV, saying that he was “really furious watching the video.”

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) suspends the driver’s license for 90 days, ordering him to appear before their office on East Avenue, Quezon City to explain his side of the incident on June 7.

Authorities say they have already identified the SUV driver, but declined to give more details on the suspect.

Mandaluyong police file charges of frustrated murder and abandonment of one’s victim against the driver, later identified as Jose Antonio San Vicente.

The Mandaluyong City government reaches out to Floralde’s family to help shoulder their medical expenses and legal needs, ordering police to conduct a deeper investigation into the incident.

June 7, 2022

Despite the show cause order, the SUV driver does not show up at the LTO headquarters in Quezon City. Renante Melitante, officer-in-charge of the LTO’s intelligence and investigation division, says he will issue a final show cause order for the driver to explain his side on June 10.

June 8, 2022

Floralde’s condition improves, but stays under observation at the hospital. San Vicente remains at large.

June 10, 2022

San Vicente again fails to appear before the LTO to explain his side, even after a second final show cause order was issued to him by the office. LTO says it will investigate based on the facts available and will issue appropriate sanctions against the driver.

June 13, 2022

LTO revokes San Vicente’s driver’s license and permanently bans him from getting a license and driving a vehicle. The office notes that prior to the viral hit-and-run incident, San Vicente had been apprehended thrice for reckless driving in 2010, 2015, and 2016.

Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao says San Vicente refuses to surrender. He warns San Vicente that a warrant for his arrest may be issued if he doesn’t show himself.

June 14, 2022

The Department of Justice (DOJ) issues an immigration lookout bulletin on San Vicente, requiring immigration officials to inform the Justice Secretary if he intends to leave the country through international airports and seaports.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says San Vicente has no record of leaving the country, more than a week after he was involved in the viral hit-and-run incident.

June 15, 2022

• San Vicente surrenders himself and his vehicle to the police. He apologizes to Floralde, his family, and the public for the incident. His lawyer says San Vicente is ready to face the accusations and charges filed against him, with an initial hearing set on June 17.

