SUV driver in viral Mandaluyong hit-and-run surrenders

Police take custody of the SUV that ran over a security guard in a viral hit-and-run incident in Mandaluyong City on June 15, 2022. Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The driver of the SUV in the viral Mandaluyong hit-and-run incident surrendered to authorities Wednesday, 2 days after his driver's license was revoked.

BREAKING: SUV driver involved in hit and run incident in Mandaluyong is now in police custody. pic.twitter.com/pt1uaIFB7R — Raffy Sison Santos (@raffsantos) June 15, 2022

In a press conference, Jose Antonio San Vicente apologized to the public and the security guard he ran over, Christian Joseph Floralde.

"My apologies sa nangyari. My apologies kay Mr. Floralde at kanyang pamilya," San Vicente said.

(My apologies for what happened. My apologies to Mr. Floralde and his family.)

The SUV, bearing the plate number NCO 3781, was also surrendered to the police.

Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge Lt. Gen Vicente Danao Jr. said that San Vicente was "rattled" and fled "out of fear" after running over Floralde.

"Hindi niya gustong mangyari iyong aksidente. Nagkataon lang, natakot siya, nag-panic siya," San Vicente's lawyer added.

(He didn't wish for the accident to happen. He was scared and he panicked.)

The lawyer added that he urged San Vicente to surrender and appear to the public to apologize, saying that his family does "not condone" his actions following the hit-and-run.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) earlier summoned San Vicente twice to explain his side on the incident, but he did not show up both times. He also appeared to have other infractions since 2010.

San Vicente's surrender comes more than a week after he was caught on video on June 5 running over Floralde, who was directing traffic at a Mandaluyong City mall.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo earlier told ANC that the police might ask the court for a precautionary hold departure order against San Vicente, after the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued an immigration lookout bulletin order on him.

"We already met the prosecutor's office, and our legal officer is also studying the possibility of filing a precautionary hold departure [order] so we could at least be ensured that the concerned individual will not leave the country," Fajardo said.

San Vicente is facing charges of frustrated murder and abandonment of one's victim, which were filed by the Mandaluyong police on June 6.

He is ready to face the charges and answer the accusations against him, his lawyer said, adding that a hearing on the matter is set on June 17.

— with report from Raffy Santos, Raffy Cabristante, and Davinci Maru, ABS-CBN News

