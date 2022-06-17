MANILA - Poland is "working hard" to stabilize the export and prices of Ukrainian wheat, the country's ambassador to the Philippines told President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday.

Wheat prices hit 14-year highs in March after the war between Russia and Ukraine affected the global supply chain.

"We are working hard to assure the export of the Ukrainian wheat," Polish Ambassador to the Philippines Jaroslaw Szczepankiewicz said in a press conference.

"It's creating a big problem in terms of the increase of the prices of bread and some commodities," he said.

The Philippine Baking Industry Group earlier said that their members had to increase prices of bread in the country due the rising cost of ingredients.

“They bought at higher prices so secure ang Philippines as far as bread is concerned. Yun lang, kailangan ay susunod tayo sa (but we have to follow) market price,” Philippine Baking Industry Group president Johnlu Koa said earlier this month.

Poland has also offered to "to assure the food security [in the Philippines], especially in the meat sector.," the diplomat said.

FREE PASSAGE OF EVACUEES

Aside from food security, Szczepankiewicz also told Marcos that Poland has been working to ensure the free passage of evacuees from Ukraine.

"We are not looking for vaccination certificates. No yellow book, no visa. It means that it's a free passage to everybody," he said.

"We did what we did for the whole world it means everybody can cross from the Ukraine the Polish border," he said.

Since Russian troops started invading Eastern parts of Ukraine, at least 70 Filipinos have cross the Polish border near the Western side of the war-torn country to flee from the conflict, the Ambassador said.

Poland is also the "second country in terms of the financial engagement after United States to support Ukraine," he said.

"So that means in the humanitarian aid, military aid, trainings, everything and economic. So this was discussed [with Marcos]," he said,

The incoming President earlier said that the Philippines remain neutral in the Ruso-Ukranian conflict.

The Russian Ambassador to the Philippines earlier said that the Russian Federation is ready to work with the Marcos government to address the country's energy needs amid the rising prices of oil.

Pump prices in the Philippines have soared to nearly P90 per liter after the international community banned the sale of Russian oil in several markets to deter the European giant from further attacking Ukraine.

DEFENSE, DIGITALIZATION

The Polish Ambassador said they also tackled the possibility of extending the defense cooperation between the Philippines and Poland.

"As you know, Poland is producing the Blackhawks helicopters for the Philippine Air Force," he said.

"So it's about this and the possibilities how to extend this cooperation."

