Bakers adjust bread prices amid rising costs of flour

MANILA – Bakers in the Philippines have adjusted the bread prices amid the rising costs of ingredients, a group said Wednesday.

“Nag-adjust nang kaunti yung mga private brands namin, pero yung sa Pinoy Pandesal at Pinoy Tasty, hindi namin ginalaw dahil joint project with (Department of Trade and Industry) yung subsidized bread natin,” said Philippine Baking Industry Group president Johnlu Koa.

(Our private brands adjusted prices, but the prices of Pinoy pandesal and Pinoy Tasty remain the same as the subsidized bread is a joint project with DTI.)

Koa also said millers in the country have sufficient stocks of flour.

“Very very helpful ang lahat ng flour millers sa Pilipinas, so as long as we follow their suggested selling price, we will be able to get sufficient stocks naman,” he noted.

“They bought at higher prices so secure ang Philippines as far as bread is concerned. Yun lang, kailangan ay susunod tayo sa (but we have to follow) market price,” he added.

Businessmen in February expected flour prices to rise amid the Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In April, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said there is no shortage of commodities, fuel, corn or wheat in the country.

Koa said they are not yet looking at making bread sizes smaller to cope with higher prices of raw materials.

“I think ang sensible approach is to keep the standard, standard. And adjust the prices, little by little. To survive. Dahil temporary lang naman itong situation,” he said.

--TeleRadyo, 15 June 2022

