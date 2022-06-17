Cebu governor snubs DILG order on face mask rule

MANILA — Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia on Friday appeared undeterred on the ultimatum given by the national government to comply with its mask-wearing policy.

Garcia said the province's optional use of face masks in open and well-ventilated spaces stays.

"Here in the province of Cebu, the ordinance that rationalizes the use of face mask stands," Garcia said in a press briefing.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has given the provincial government until weekend to "amend, rectify, adjust their ordinance".

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has said the agency would take all necessary steps, including legal action, to ensure minimum health standards are met in Cebu.

Garcia issued last week an executive order, which states that face masks are required only in closed and air-conditioned areas. But those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are still required to wear a mask whenever they leave their homes.

In the presser, the governor stressed her EO is supported by a provincial ordinance, making use of face masks optional in outdoor and well-ventilated areas in Cebu.

She also slammed as "trivial" the debate on optional mask-wearing order despite other pressing issues, such as soaring prices of fuel products.

Garcia claimed that it amounts to "pure ridiculousness" if the public is still required to use mask outdoors even after having received COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots.

The governor said the provincial government follows the rule of law and "not the rule of men who imagine themselves to still be powerful".

Garcia said Año and PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. had been pictured not wearing face masks in air-conditioned rooms.

"But I guess it does not apply to them. I guess to the generals you don't, the PNP can't confront, apprehend, and arrest," she added.