Cebu police chief relieved from duty

MANILA - Cebu Provincial Director Police Col. Engelbert Soriano has been relieved from duty effective June 12, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office said on Tuesday.

The statement said Soriano was relieved after having served for more than a year, to give way "for career advancement and to give greater opportunity to other qualified Third Level PCOs (Police Commissioned Officers)."

"His relief is pursuant to the provisions of PNP Memorandum Circular 2022-002, which states that Provincial Director, City Director or COP of NCRPO shall be held by a PCOL for a continuous period of one year," the statement read.

Two days before his relief was announced, Soriano released a statement on the Cebu Provincial Police Office's Facebook page saying that Governor Gwen Garcia's Executive Order No. 16 "remains the law."

The EO allowed the optional use of face masks in Cebu province, requiring it only in indoor and air-conditioned spaces and for those with symptoms of COVID-19.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) responded to the EO, reminding Garcia that the country is still under a Public Health Emergency, where local policies must align with local policies to control and mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing on Monday said those who do not wear masks can be apprehended on the basis of "disobedience to persons of authority," as President Rodrigo Duterte's order for mandatory wearing of masks remains valid and must be recognized, having "the general supervision over all local government units, in this case all the mayors and governors of highly urbanized cities."

DILG chief Eduardo Año on Friday said he has spoken with the PNP chief and regional and provincial police directors to implement the mandate on wearing masks.

"Kung ang provincial director hindi niya ipatutupad 'yan, he will be relieved of his position, and we will place somebody there who will implement the law," Año said in an interview with Teleradyo.

Police Col. Elmer Lim was designated as officer-in-charge of the Cebu Police Provincial Office following Soriano's relief.