Cebu provincial board OKs eased face mask use

The Cebu provincial board has approved unanimously on its third and final reading an ordinance easing the use of face masks in the province.

The ordinance, authored by Board Member John Ismael Borgonia, was decided in a special session requested by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Ordinance no. 2022-03 legalizes Garcia's Executive Order 16 making use of face masks optional in outdoor and well-ventilated spaces.

However, face masks are still required in indoor and air-conditioned areas. They also needed for those with symptoms of COVID-19.

The new ordinance also authorizes the governor to come up with rules and regulations on the issue.

Borgonia said some countries in Southeast Asia region are also removing the mandatory use of face masks and cited the low number of new COVID-19 cases in the province.

It also invoked local autonomy. The ordinance was seconded by Board member Andrei Duterte.

It will be effective 15 days after the ordinance is posted to the public.

However, Malacañang on Tuesday reiterated that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) resolution on mandatory wearing of face masks still prevails. This is not the first time Garcia drew controversy in her COVID-19 policies.

In 2020, Garcia called out doctors who criticized "tuob" or steam inhalation as therapy for COVID-19, a recommendation made by the Cebu Provincial Government for its employees.

Garcia also drew flak from the online community after she revealed in a Facebook comment in 2020 that she refuses to wear a mask because it allegedly causes her to "inhale back" carbon dioxide she exhales, which she claims "causes exhaustion, lowers her immune system, and affects her brain."

The Department of Health has since clarified that steam inhalation may actually cause further irritation in the throat and is not recommended as treatment or prevention for COVID-19.

- with a report from Annie Perez

