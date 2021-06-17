PH confirms 6,637 new COVID-19 cases, 155 more deaths

Pedestrians wearing face shields cross a busy street in Quiapo, Manila on March 3, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday reported 6,637 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest in 4 days, as government officials continue to clash on the country's face shield policy amid mounting criticism.

The fresh cases pushed the country's total to 1,339,437, of which 58,407 or 4.4 percent are active, according to the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin.

The ABS-CBN Investigative Research Group said the additional infections is the highest announced since June 13, when the health department logged 7,302 cases.

The DOH said 11.9 percent of the 44,425 individuals who underwent testing on Tuesday were found to be carriers of the virus.

Deaths increased by 155 to 23,276. The country breached 23,000 deaths on Wednesday.

This is the 3rd straight day that deaths counted more than 100, data showed.

The DOH noted that the additional deaths also included 107 cases first classified as recoveries.

Thursday's case fatality rate is at 1.74 percent, the highest since April 1, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido.

A total of 4,585 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the total recoveries to 1,257,774 or 93.9 percent of all recorded infections.

The ABS-CBN IRG said the fresh recoveries is considered the lowest in nearly a week or since June 11.

Five laboratories failed to submit testing results on time.

RELATED VIDEO