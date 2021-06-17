Duterte says face shields should only be worn in hospitals: Sotto

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte agreed that face shields should only be worn in hospitals, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said Thursday after meeting with the chief executive.

Sotto said Duterte made the statement during a meeting with lawmakers in Malacañang.

"Last night, the President agreed that face shields should only be used in hospitals," Sotto said in a tweet.

"Allowed us to remove ours! Attn DOH!" he said, noting that those who attended the meeting were not required to don face shields despite being inside Malacañang.

Among the lawmakers who attended the said meeting were Sotto, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senators Ronald Dela Rosa, Christopher "Bong" Go, Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., Francis Tolentino and Joel Villanueva.



The Department of Health earlier said face shields may be removed when outdoors, but must still be worn in closed spaces.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said it was against the removal of face shields in open-air settings.

Sotto and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso were among the politicians who have been urging the national government to scrap the mandatory wearing of face shields in public areas, saying the Philippines is the lone country that requires the additional protection on top of face masks.

But Health Secretary Francisco Duque III rejected these pleas, noting the policy is backed by science.

RELATED VIDEO