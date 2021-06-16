People can remove face shields when outdoors: Health official

Pet dogs wearing face masks and face shields are seen on top of a pedicab along a street in Tondo, Manila on Good Friday, April 2, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Face shields may be removed in outdoor settings to avoid accidents, a Department of Health official said Wednesday, when asked about the government's policy on the additional protective equipment against COVID-19.

Those working or walking in open-air settings do not have to wear face shields, Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega told state television PTV.

"Ang face shields kailangan lang naman talaga 'yan 'pag nasa indoor ka, 'pag nasa mall ka or pag may interaction ka face to face inside," he said.

(Face shields are needed only when people are indoor, in malls, or when the have face to face interaction inside.)

"Kapag nasa outside naman, ang risk of transmission is very low. 'Pag naglalakad ka sa kalye, baka maka-affect 'yung moist nito so puwede ninyo pong tanggalin 'yan," he said.

(When outside, the risk of transmission is very low. Those walking outdoors may remove it because the moisture may affect them.)

Vega said face shields should still be worn in closed spaces.

"Kapag pumasok kayo indoors po kailangan may face shields kasi ito 'yung added protection na hindi kayo maka-transmit o mahawaan kayo," he said.

(When you go indoors you have to wear face shields because this is an added protection so that you won't transmit or be infected by the disease.)

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and several senators earlier questioned the need to wear face shields on top of face masks, saying the Philippines is the lone country mandating the extra layer of protection against COVID-19.

But Health Secretary Francisco Duque III rejected calls to scrap the need to wear face shields in public places, saying the policy is backed by science.

Video courtesy: PTV