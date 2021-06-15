Pagmandato ng gobyerno sa face shield pinuna sa Senado

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Pinuna na rin ng ilang senador ang patuloy na pagmamandato ng pamahalaan sa pagsusuot ng face shield, na kamakailan ay binatikos na ng ilang opisyal tulad ni Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Tanong ni Senate President Tito Sotto, hindi ba naisip ng Department of Health (DOH) na ipatigil ito lalo't wala naman daw malalim na pag-aaral ukol dito?

"Have you considered the discontinuing of face shield? Because until now there are no scientific study on the efficacy of face shield? Hindi ba sa mga hospital lang dapat ginagamit ang face shield?" tanong ni Sotto kay DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Paliwanag naman ni Duque, lahat ay dapat magsuot nito pero wala naman daw matinding parusa sa mga hindi makasusunod.

"All persons are mandated to wear facial protection... Pero as I've said, sir, wala hong penal provision kung hindi po sumunod," ani Duque.

Ito rin ang pananaw ni Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

"Sa minimum health standards, wearing of masks po talaga 'yung required. 'Yung face shield is just to provide added protection... Sa ating LGUs, sa ating ordinances makikita natin, wala pong penalty provision for the face shield, but only for not wearing the mask," sabi ni Año.

"We are very emphatic na pagka-meeting indoors, offices, there’s a need to wear face shield because it provides added protection," dagdag ng kalihim.

BUDGET SA BAKUNA

Samantala, may sobra pang P5 bilyon ang P82.5 bilyon sa National COVID-19 Vaccination Program fund kahit bumili ang pamahalaan ng dagdag-suplay ng bakuna tungo sa target na herd immunity o pag-immunize sa 70 milyong populasyon.

Ito ang lumabas sa kuwenta ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

"Now with total borrowings of P57.3 billion as revealed by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez may excess pa tayong P5 billion to achieve herd immunity. So you don’t need any money for achieving herd immunity at least for 2021... So money is not the problem here. Ang kailangan na lang talaga dito makapag-procure tayo ng vaccines," anang senador.

Mga bakuna ng Sinovac, Gamaleya, at Moderna ang mga nakontrata nang bilhin ng gobyerno, sabi ni Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.

— Ulat ni Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News