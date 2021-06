Gunrunner sa likod ng online na bentahan ng baril tiklo sa Pasay

MAYNILA—Narekober ng pulisya ang 15 matataas na kalibre at iba pang uri ng baril na tinaguriang loose firearms sa kanilang buy-bust sa Pasay City at follow-up operation sa Cavite noong Martes.

Arestado ang 33-anyos na target na si alyas Chris.

Police recover over a dozen firearms from an alleged gun runner caught in an entrapment operation in Pasay City. They said the 33 y/o suspect illegally sold guns via social media. Most of the recovered guns came from his house in Imus, Cavite.



📸: Northern Police District pic.twitter.com/3W5BwFuSjK