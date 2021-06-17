Home  >  News

1.5 million more Sinovac vaccine doses arrive in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 17 2021 08:09 AM

MANILA - A new batch of Chinese-made Sinovac vaccines has arrived in the Philippines on Thursday.

In an announcement, the National Task Force against COVID-19 said 1.5 million doses made by Chinese drug firm Sinovac Biotech arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 past 7 a.m.

The Department of Health on Wednesday said it would begin distributing the 1 million Sinovac vaccines put on hold last week after it received the certificate of analysis from its manufacturer.

With more than 1.3 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 23,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest number of infections and casualties in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

