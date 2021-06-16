DOH starts distributing 1M Sinovac after receiving certificate of analysis: Vergeire

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health on Wednesday said it would begin distributing the 1 million Sinovac vaccines put on hold last week after it received the certificate of analysis from its manufacturer.

“Dumating na po kahapon yung certificate of analysis and we can now distribute itong current na Sinovac na meron tayo,” said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.(The certificate of analysis arrived yesterday and we can now distribute the Sinovac that we currently have.)

Vergeire said they will start distributing the vaccines Wednesday.

Last week, the distribution of 1 million Sinovac vaccines that arrived on Thursday was put on hold due to the absence of the certificate of analysis.

“Yung certificate of analysis kailangan po yan na ipinapadala lagi ng manufacturer para masiguro po ng ating gobyerno na ito pong bakunang ibinigay sa atin ay of quality, ayon sa mga standards natin so it will be safe and effective for us,” she said.

(The manufacturer must always send a certificate of analysis for our government to ensure that the vaccines given to us are of quality, and passes our standards so it will be safe and effective for us.)

Meanwhile, another batch of 1.5 million doses of Sinovac is set to arrive on Thursday.

“Ganun pa rin ang allocation nun gaya nang naipronounce ni Sec. [Carlito] Galvez. ito po ay mapupunta aside from the NCR Plus 8 areas, nagbibigay po tayo doon sa mga lugar na may tumataas na mga kaso,” she said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

(The allocation will be the same as pronounced by Sec. Galvez. Aside from the NCR Plus 8 areas, these will go to places with high number of COVID cases.)

She said these include areas in Region 3, 4A, 6, 7, and 8 and some places in Mindanao.

“Yun po sa huling natanggap nating deliveries naiprioritize naman po natin sila,” she said.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines recorded a total of 1,327,431 infections, with active cases reaching 58,063.

The Philippines has so far been able to administer at least 6.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Sunday. The government aims to vaccinate at least 58 million of its 108 million population to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.