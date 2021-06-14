Home  >  News

Distribution of latest batch of Sinovac vaccines placed on hold

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2021 09:52 PM

The Philippines has so far hit barely three percent of its COVID-19 vaccination target as delays mar the distribution of its newly delivered vaccine supplies.

Despite this, Malacañang stands by its claim that the Philippines' COVID-19 vaccination program is doing better than that of its Southeast Asian neighbors. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 14, 2021
