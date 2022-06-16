Oppositors can block Guanzon's party-list substitution until June 30: Comelec

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon answers questions during the press briefing during the first day of the filing of Certificates of Candidacy in Intramuros, Manila on on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Those opposed to former Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Rowena Guanzon's substitution as nominee of the P3PWD party-list have until June 30 to file their petition before the poll body, its spokesman said Thursday.

Comelec acting spokesperson Rex Laudiangco said there are 2 possible petitions versus Guanzon:

• Petition to deny due course and/or cancellation

• Petition for disqualification

Laudiangco said that after noon of June 30, jurisdiction over such petitions shifts to the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal.

Laudiangco explained why the Comelec allowed Guanzon's substitution even after the November 2021 deadline.

"Since we do not have the power to force or coerce anyone to not withdraw, therefore, Comelec must all grant the withdrawal of acceptance of nomination and give due course to the submission of new list of nominees," he said.

The original set of nominees of Komunidad ng Pamilya Pasyente at Persons with Disabilities or P3PWD party-list, which won a seat in the House of Representatives, resigned on Tuesday.

The 5 original nominees were replaced by Guanzon and 4 other individuals, namely Rosalie Garcia, Cherrie Belmonte-Lim, Donnabel Tenorio, and Rodolfo Villar Jr.

Guanzon was Comelec commissioner until Feb. 2, having completed her 7-year term as member of the poll body.