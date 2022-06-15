Then election commissioner Rowena Guanzon talks to the media at the Comelec headquarters in Manila on Sept. 25, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday allowed its former commissioner Rowena Guanzon to substitute as nominee of the P3PWD party-list, paving the way for her to serve in the 19th Congress.

Comelec acting spokesperson Rex Laudiangco announced that upon majority vote, the Comelec en banc approved the recommendation of its law department to approve the changes in the nominees of P3PWD.

On Tuesday, the original set of nominees of Komunidad ng Pamilya Pasyente at Persons with Disabilities or P3PWD party-list, which won a seat in the House of Representatives, resigned.

The 5 original nominees were replaced by Guanzon and 4 other individuals, namely Rosalie Garcia, Cherrie Belmonte-Lim, Donnabel Tenorio, and Rodolfo Villar Jr.

Their certificate of nomination was signed by Tenorio, the group's secretary general.

The original nominees were identified as Grace Yeneza, Ira Paulo Pozon, Marianne Heidi Cruz Fullon, Peter Jonas David, and Lily Grace Tiangco.

Guanzon was Comelec commissioner until Feb. 2, having completed her 7-year term as member of the poll body.

—Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News