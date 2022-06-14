Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon speaks to the media after formal ceremonies for the proclamation of incoming Partylist Groups by the Commission on elections (Comelec) at the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on May 22, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Former Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Rowena Guanzon on Tuesday was formally named as the 1st nominee of a party-list representing persons with disabilities (PWDs), a move that would allow her to sit as a congresswoman in the incoming 19th Congress.

According to Comelec spokesperson Rex Laudiangco, the original set of nominees of Komunidad ng Pamilya Pasyente at Persons with Disabilities or P3PWD party-list, which won a seat in the House of Representatives, resigned Tuesday afternoon.

The 5 original nominees were replaced by Guanzon and 4 new other individuals, namely Rosalie Garcia, Cherrie Belmonte-Lim, Donnabel Tenorio and Rodolfo Villar Jr.

The Certificate of Nomination was signed by Tenorio, the group's Secretary General.

The original nominees were identified as Grace Yeneza, Ira Paulo Pozon, Marianne Heidi Cruz Fullon, Peter Jonas David, and Lily Grace Tiangco.

Laudiangco said the move is still "subject to the deliberation of the Commission en banc."

According to Comelec Resolution 10717, which Guanzon herself signed as commissioner last Aug. 2021, "no substitution shall be valid if filed beyond Nov. 15, 2021 unless the list of nominees originally submitted has been exhausted due to death and/or incapacity."

In a now-edited Facebook post last May 12, Guanzon posted her picture with the caption “Back to work! From Commissioner to Congresswoman.“