Former Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon shakes hands with Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. Office of Ferdinand Martin Romualdez handout photo

MANILA (UPDATED) - Former Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Rowena Guanzon was among the guests when members of the Partylist Coalition Foundation endorsed House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez as the Speaker of the House in the 19th Congress.

Photos and video shared by Romualdez’s office showed Guanzon posing with the lawmaker.

She was also separately seen shaking the hands of Ilocos Norte Representative-elect Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos, son of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Former Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon shakes hands with incoming Ilocos Norte lawmaker Sandro Marcos. Office of Ferdinand Martin Romualdez handout photo

Guanzon had actively campaigned for Vice-President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo, and was a constant fixture in her sorties around the country.

Guanzon rose to prominence after she called out fellow Commissioner Aimee Ferolino over allegedly delaying the release of their division’s ruling on the disqualification case against Marcos Jr.

Guanzon maintained she was ready to cast her vote on the case, but the delay she accused Ferolino of causing prevented her from voting on the case because of her impending retirement at that time.

Guanzon then made public what would have been her decision to disqualify Marcos had the decision been promulgated before her retirement last February.

Romualdez’s office said Guanzon is from P3PWD or Pamilya, Pasyente, at Persons With Disabilities party-list, a group she actively campaigned for during Robredo's campaign sorties.

Guanzon is not among the nominees and the Comelec has not yet proclaimed the winners of the party list elections but on her Facebook page, Guanzon has claimed victory.

“P3PWD received 383k votes. Wala tayo gaanong makinarya at unang sabak ng ating partylist pero nakakuha tayo 383,139 votes. Salamat sa inyo mga anak at kapatid! Hindi natin magagawa ito kung hindi dahil sa tulong ninyo lahat. Tuloy ang laban. Tuloy ang pagsisilbi natin sa bayan at mga PWD at seniors. Tulungan nyo ako, Keep the faith. I love you all!” Guanzon said on her FB Page.

In a subsequent post, Guanzon said, “Sa pagbubukas ng session, we will adopt VP Leni's pending bill sa Congress!”

Then on May 12, she posted her picture with the caption, “Back to work! From Commissioner to Congresswoman.“