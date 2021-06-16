Philippines' COVID-19 deaths cross 23,000-mark; over 5,000 new cases confirmed

A medical worker transfers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine before inoculating Regina Vidal Agbulos, 64, a bedridden patient, in Manila, on June 9, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News



MANILA— The Philippines' death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to over 23,000 on Wednesday with 158 fresh fatalities reported, as the country also logged more than 5,000 additional infections.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the country now has 23,121 total COVID-related deaths.

Wednesday's new deaths include 117 cases initially classified as recoveries.

The case fatality rate is at 1.73 percent.

Except for June 1, 7, 8, and 14, the country had registered over 100 new deaths since May 26, data showed.

The health department also recorded 5,414 new COVID-19 infections, raising the country's cumulative total to 1,332,832.

Active cases reached 56,170.

The day's positivity rate is at 13.7 percent, based on the test results of 36,744 individuals who were checked for COVID-19 on Monday.

Recoveries also increased to 1,253,541 with 7,637 additional recuperations.

The total number of recoveries comprise 94.1 percent of the country's total confirmed cases.

Six laboratories failed to submit data on time.

