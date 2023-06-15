Robredo uncertain to run again for elected post

Former Vice President Atty. Leni Robredo graces the 24th Benilde Model United Nations as it returns to campus at the De La Salle - College of St. Benilde in Manila on March 2, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Former Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday reaffirmed her commitment to public service but expressed doubts about running again for an elected post in the government.

In the International Tax Conference held in Makati City Thursday afternoon, Robredo was asked about her plans in public service.

“Hindi naman ako mawawala sa public service pero ‘yong elected position, malaking question mark,” Robredo said.

More than a year after her presidential bid in 2022, Robredo’s name was included in a Social Weather Stations survey for presidential bets for 2028, where she emerged as one of the top bets alongside incumbent Vice President Sara Duterte and Senator Raffy Tulfo.

Robredo serves as the chairperson for public-private partnership NGO Angat Pinas, Inc., mobilizing support for marginalized communities.

“Ngayon, nase-savor ko ‘yon pause and I think for moral leadership to flourish, napaka-kailangan na merong mga pause in between because the pause in between will allow us to look at things from a different perspective and look at things from a different perspective and to make a lot of reflections,” she said.

"Self-reflection, reflection of the things that you did, of the mistakes you’ve committed."