Manny Pacquiao tops April 2023 SWS senatorial survey

Presidential candidate, senator Manny Pacquiao greets supporters after casting his vote at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Former senator Manny Pacquiao topped the April 2023 voter preferences for senators survey done by the Social Weather Stations.

The national survey results showed Pacquiao ranking first on the list, followed by Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Vicente Sotto III, Christopher “Bong” Go and Manny Villar.

Completing the 12 spots are Lito Lapid, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Imee Marcos, Erwin Tulfo, Rodrigo Duterte, Panfilo Lacson and Pia Cayetano.

Among those in the 13th to 31st spots are former vice presidents Leni Robredo and Jejomar Binay, former Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Atty. Chel Diokno, former senators Francis Pangilinan, Antonio Trillanes IV, Richard Gordon, Gregorio Honasan, Mar Roxas and Richard Gordon, among others.

The survey, commissioned by Arnel Ty, was done face-to-face last April 15 to 18, 2023, with 1,200 respondents.