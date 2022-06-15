Incoming Social Welfare Sec. Erwin Tulfo poses with DSWD employees and officials in Davao City as part of his transition process on June 15, 2022. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Incoming Social Welfare Sec. Erwin Tulfo visited several facilities of the agency in Davao City on Wednesday as part of the transition process for his new position.

Incoming Usec. Jerico Javier said Tulfo's visit to Davao is part of his team's transition meeting with the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Mindanao cluster.

Among the places that Tulfo visited were the Home for Girls and Women in Maa; and the Reception and Study Center for Children in Bajada.

LOOK: Incoming Social Welfare secretary Erwin Tulfo visits facilities of DSWD Davao, including children's centers, in preparation for transition with the Mindanao cluster of DSWD.



(📷: Office of Incoming Secretary Erwin Tulfo) @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/G9iFFGa2Sy — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) June 15, 2022

Tulfo had said among his priorities is the welfare of street children, for whom he plans to build more reception areas.

"[I] will be a secretary on the ground, a secretary people can touch, talk to, a secretary they can hug," Tulfo had said, when asked what to expect from the department under his watch.

He had met outgoing DSWD Sec. Joselito Bautista, who presented key highlights and an overview of the agency's projects.

After that meeting, he warned fixers that he will pursue them and get them arrested "wherever they may be in the country."

Tulfo will assume office on June 30, after more than two decades of being a broadcaster.

