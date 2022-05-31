Erwin Tulfo says to be DSWD chief 'on the ground'

Broadcaster Erwin Tulfo during the Senate hearing on the Department of Tourism P60 million ad placement anomaly. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Incoming Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo said Tuesday he would be a "secretary on the ground" and a micromanager when it comes to disaster relief.

"[I] will be a secretary on the ground, a secretary people can touch, talk to. A secretary they can hug," he told ANC's Headstart when asked what kind of DSWD chief he would be.

"I notice during the pandemic, mga tao clamoring for help, assistance...I've been a journalist, pag may nakita silang official they are happy, pag nakita nila nagkakaroon ng hope."

He added, "Yes there will be areas I will be micromanaging for example during typhoons, but not necessarily in all areas because the country is very big."

"Earthquakes, I will be there. The other problems, I will let my managers to handle those problems and then they will have to be responsible to me."

Erwin, brother of senator Raffy Tulfo, said he only knew of his appointment just this Monday. He said he would study the processes in the agency and create a quick response team.

"We will create a quick reaction team. It (Help) should be there before the 24th hour or before one day," he said.

LAMBASTING THE DSWD CHIEF

Tulfo earlier came under fire for hurling insults against then DSWD chief and former Army chief Rolando Bautista after the latter refused to be interviewed on his show.

Members of the Philippine Army, especially those who fought during the Marawi siege, said Bautista has done more for the country than Tulfo ever will.

Bautista, the former commander of the Presidential Security Group, the 1st Infantry Division, and Joint Task Force Marawi, was in the frontlines during the height of the Marawi siege, earning the respect of military men who fought alongside him.

The incoming DSWD chief said he has apologized for his tirades against Bautista but has yet to meet with him.

"I apologized for what I have said. Nakita ko nga yung problems (I saw the problem)--bureaucracy. I apologized and he accepted that," he said. "I will really see to it na yung (that) help will have to be quick, will have to be there not a day later."

Tulfo also said he would appoint social workers and promote employees within the agency.

"I will give chance to those employees underneath to be promoted, regularized, given a position who have been there for a while," he said.

"I would love to see social workers na may positions because yun ang trabaho nila. They specialize on that. Why not appoint them right?"