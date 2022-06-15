MANILA — Metro Manila will stay under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 until the end of June, Malacañang said on Wednesday, as the region recorded an uptick in new infections.
Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said the COVID-19 task force placed the capital region, home to some 13 million people, and dozens of areas under the loosest of the country's 5-tier alert system until June 30 or until President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from office.
Under Alert 1, all indoor establishments and public transport may operate at 100 percent capacity, but only for those with full vaccination status.
The following areas will be under Alert Level 1:
National Capital Region
- Caloocan City
- City of Malabon
- City of Navotas
- City of Valenzuela
- Pateros
- City of Pasig
- City of Marikina
- Taguig City
- Quezon City
- City of Manila
- City of Makati
- City of Mandaluyong
- City of San Juan
- City of Muntinlupa
- City of Parañaque
- City of Las Piñas
- Pasay City
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra
- Apayao
- Baguio City
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
Ilocos Region
- Dagupan City
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
Cagayan Valley
- Batanes
- Cagayan
- City of Santiago
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
Central Luzon
- Angeles City
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Olongapo City
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
Calabarzon
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Lucena City
- Rizal
Mimaropa
- Marinduque
- Oriental Mindoro
- Puerto Princesa City
- Romblon
Bicol Region
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- Naga City
- Sorsogon
Western Visayas
- Aklan
- Bacolod City
- -Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Iloilo City
Central Visayas
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City (Opon)
- Mandaue City
- Siquijor
Eastern Visayas
- Biliran
- Eastern Samar
- Ormoc City
- Southern Leyte
- Tacloban City
Zamboanga Peninsula
Northern Mindanao
- Bukidnon
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Camiguin
- Iligan City
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
Davao Region
- Davao City
- Davao Oriental
Soccsksargen
Caraga
- Butuan City
- Surigao Del Sur
- Agusan Del Norte
Bangsamoro
The Palace said the following component cities and municipalities are also under Alert 1:
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Benguet - Buguias and Tublay
- Ifugao - Kiangan, Lagawe (Capital, Lamut
Calabarzon
- Quezon - Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong, and Unisan
Mimaropa
- Occidental Mindoro - Calintaan, Looc, and Lubang
- Palawan - Cagayancillo and Culion
Bicol Region
- Camarines Norte - Basud, Capalonga, Daet (Capital), and San Vicente
- Camarines Sur - Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili (Capital), Presentacion (Parubcan,) San Fernando, and Tigaon; Masbate - Balud, City of Masbate (Capital), and Mandaon
- Sorsogon - Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon (Capital), Gubat, Irosin, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz, and Santa Magdalena
Western Visayas
- Antique - Anini-Y, San Jose (Capital), Sebaste, and Tobias Fornier (Dao)
- Negros Occidental - Cadiz City, Candoni, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, and San Enrique
Central Visayas
- Bohol - Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, and Tagbilaran City (Capital)
- Cebu - Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, and Tudela
- Negros Oriental - Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City (Capital), Valencia (Luzurriaga), and Zamboanguita
Eastern Visayas
- Leyte - Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, and Villaba
- Northern Samar - Allen, Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, and Victoria
- Samar (Western Samar) - Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, and Zumarraga
Zamboanga
- Zamboanga del Norte - Dapitan City, Dipolog City (Capital), Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Manukan, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal, and Salug
- Zamboanga del Sur - Kumalarang, Lambangan, Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo)
- Zamboanga Sibugay - Alicia, Buug, Diplahan, Ipil (Capital), Siay, and Tungawan
Northern Mindanao
- Lanao del Norte - Bacolod, Baroy, Kauswagan, Lala, Linamon, and Tubod (Capital)
Davao Region
- Davao de Oro - Montevista, Nabunturan (Capital), and New Bataan
- Davao del Sur - Padada
Soccsksargen
- Cotabato (North Cotabato) - Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan (Capital), and President Roxas
- South Cotabato - Banga, City of Koronadal (Capital), Polomolok, Santo Niño, and Tantangan
- Sultan Kudarat - City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, and Lebak
Caraga
- Agusan del Norte - Carmen, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Magallanes, and Nasipit; Agusan del Sur - Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad (Capital,) San Francisco, Santa Josefa, and Sibagat
- Dinagat Islands - Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, and Tubajon
- Surigao del Norte - General Luna, Mainit, and Tagana-An
Bangsamoro
- Lanao del Sur - Bumbaran and Ditsaan-Ramain
- Maguindanao - South Upi and Upi
- Tawi-Tawi - Turtle Islands
The following areas, on the other hand, will be under Alert Level 2.
- Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR): Benguet and Ifugao
- Calabarzon: Quezon
- Mimaropa: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan
- Bicol Region: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate
- Western Visayas: Antique and Negros Occidental
- Central Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental
- Eastern Visayas: Leyte, Northern Samar, and Samar (Western Samar)
- Zamboanga Peninsula: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay
- Northern Mindanao: Lanao del Norte
- Davao Region: Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental
- Soccsksargen: Cotabato (North Cotabato), General Santos City (Dadiangas), Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat
- Caraga: Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte
- Bangsamoro: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi
Under Alert Level 2, casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops are banned, unless authorized by the COVID-19 task force or the Office of the President.
The Philippines reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases from June 6 to 12, higher by 30 percent than infections in the previous week, according to the health department.
This is the highest number of cases logged in a single week since April 4 to 10, when the DOH tallied 1,871 cases, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.