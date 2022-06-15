People crowd the street leading towards the Quiapo Church in Manila on Feb. 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Metro Manila will stay under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 until the end of June, Malacañang said on Wednesday, as the region recorded an uptick in new infections.

Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said the COVID-19 task force placed the capital region, home to some 13 million people, and dozens of areas under the loosest of the country's 5-tier alert system until June 30 or until President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from office.

Under Alert 1, all indoor establishments and public transport may operate at 100 percent capacity, but only for those with full vaccination status.

The following areas will be under Alert Level 1:

National Capital Region

Caloocan City

City of Malabon

City of Navotas

City of Valenzuela

Pateros

City of Pasig

City of Marikina

Taguig City

Quezon City

City of Manila

City of Makati

City of Mandaluyong

City of San Juan

City of Muntinlupa

City of Parañaque

City of Las Piñas

Pasay City

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Baguio City

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ilocos Region

Dagupan City

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Cagayan Valley

Batanes

Cagayan

City of Santiago

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Central Luzon

Angeles City

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Calabarzon

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Lucena City

Rizal

Mimaropa

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa City

Romblon

Bicol Region

Albay

Catanduanes

Naga City

Sorsogon

Western Visayas

Aklan

Bacolod City

-Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo

Iloilo City

Central Visayas

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City (Opon)

Mandaue City

Siquijor

Eastern Visayas

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Ormoc City

Southern Leyte

Tacloban City

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga City

Northern Mindanao

Bukidnon

Cagayan de Oro City

Camiguin

Iligan City

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Davao Region

Davao City

Davao Oriental

Soccsksargen

South Cotabato

Caraga

Butuan City

Surigao Del Sur

Agusan Del Norte

Bangsamoro

Cotabato City

The Palace said the following component cities and municipalities are also under Alert 1:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet - Buguias and Tublay

Ifugao - Kiangan, Lagawe (Capital, Lamut

Calabarzon

Quezon - Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong, and Unisan

Mimaropa

Occidental Mindoro - Calintaan, Looc, and Lubang

Palawan - Cagayancillo and Culion

Bicol Region

Camarines Norte - Basud, Capalonga, Daet (Capital), and San Vicente

Camarines Sur - Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili (Capital), Presentacion (Parubcan,) San Fernando, and Tigaon; Masbate - Balud, City of Masbate (Capital), and Mandaon

Sorsogon - Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon (Capital), Gubat, Irosin, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz, and Santa Magdalena

Western Visayas

Antique - Anini-Y, San Jose (Capital), Sebaste, and Tobias Fornier (Dao)

Negros Occidental - Cadiz City, Candoni, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, and San Enrique

Central Visayas

Bohol - Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, and Tagbilaran City (Capital)

Cebu - Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, and Tudela

Negros Oriental - Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City (Capital), Valencia (Luzurriaga), and Zamboanguita

Eastern Visayas

Leyte - Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, and Villaba

Northern Samar - Allen, Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, and Victoria

Samar (Western Samar) - Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, and Zumarraga

Zamboanga

Zamboanga del Norte - Dapitan City, Dipolog City (Capital), Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Manukan, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal, and Salug

Zamboanga del Sur - Kumalarang, Lambangan, Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo)

Zamboanga Sibugay - Alicia, Buug, Diplahan, Ipil (Capital), Siay, and Tungawan

Northern Mindanao

Lanao del Norte - Bacolod, Baroy, Kauswagan, Lala, Linamon, and Tubod (Capital)

Davao Region

Davao de Oro - Montevista, Nabunturan (Capital), and New Bataan

Davao del Sur - Padada

Soccsksargen

Cotabato (North Cotabato) - Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan (Capital), and President Roxas

South Cotabato - Banga, City of Koronadal (Capital), Polomolok, Santo Niño, and Tantangan

Sultan Kudarat - City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, and Lebak

Caraga

Agusan del Norte - Carmen, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Magallanes, and Nasipit; Agusan del Sur - Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad (Capital,) San Francisco, Santa Josefa, and Sibagat

Dinagat Islands - Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, and Tubajon

Surigao del Norte - General Luna, Mainit, and Tagana-An

Bangsamoro

Lanao del Sur - Bumbaran and Ditsaan-Ramain

Maguindanao - South Upi and Upi

Tawi-Tawi - Turtle Islands

The following areas, on the other hand, will be under Alert Level 2.

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR): Benguet and Ifugao

Calabarzon: Quezon

Mimaropa: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan

Bicol Region: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate

Western Visayas: Antique and Negros Occidental

Central Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental

Eastern Visayas: Leyte, Northern Samar, and Samar (Western Samar)

Zamboanga Peninsula: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay

Northern Mindanao: Lanao del Norte

Davao Region: Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental

Soccsksargen: Cotabato (North Cotabato), General Santos City (Dadiangas), Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat

Caraga: Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi

Under Alert Level 2, casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops are banned, unless authorized by the COVID-19 task force or the Office of the President.

The Philippines reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases from June 6 to 12, higher by 30 percent than infections in the previous week, according to the health department.

This is the highest number of cases logged in a single week since April 4 to 10, when the DOH tallied 1,871 cases, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.