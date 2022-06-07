People visit the Mall of Asia grounds in Pasay City on November 19, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The government has allowed all establishments under COVID Alert Level 1 to operate at 100 percent capacity, including other mass gatherings, but only for those with full vaccination status.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases amended on Saturday the Guidelines on the Nationwide Implementation of Alert Level Systems for COVID-19, allowing 100 percent capacity under Alert Level 1, subject to the presentation of proof of full vaccination "before participating in mass gatherings or entry into indoor establishments," acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar said in a statement.

The government's pandemic task force "recognizes the need to further identify the establishments and/or activities that are allowed to operate or be undertaken in Alert Level 1," he said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

According to previous guidelines, only indoor cinemas were allowed to operate at full capacity.

Malacañang earlier announced that Metro Manila and dozens of other areas will remain under Alert Level 1 until the middle of June.