'TV Patrol Weekend' to air at 5:30 p.m. starting June 17

MANILA -- The weekend edition of "TV Patrol," the Philippines' longest-running newscast, will have an earlier schedule beginning June 17.

Kapamilyas in the Philippines and abroad will be able to watch "TV Patrol Weekend" 5:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday beginning this week. This will be 30 minutes earlier than the original starting time of the program.

Viewers can catch TV Patrol Weekend on cable and satellite via Kapamilya Channel, TeleRadyo, and ANC. The program is also available on free-to-air television via A2Z.

The newscast is also available online on the following digital platforms:

• ABS-CBN News YouTube channel

• ABS-CBN Facebook page

• Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel

• ABS-CBN News website

• iWantTFC

From television to digital platforms, TV Patrol has been going to where its viewers are, which makes it one of Philippine television's most enduring programs.

The award-winning newscast has been giving Filipinos front-row seats to the country's biggest events for more than 36 years since premiering on March 2, 1987.

On February 2004, the weekend edition of the newscast was launched, called "TV Patrol Sabado." Three months later, "TV Patrol Linggo" started airing which completed the whole weekdays through weekend newscasts.

In 2010, the Saturday and Sunday programs were renamed "TV Patrol Weekend," where some of the country’s biggest stories have been broken.

For many years, ABS-CBN's patrolling of the news has never stopped on television and online in the service of Filipinos worldwide.